Passed peacefully at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on November 2, 2020 in her 91st year. Loving wife of the last Alshire Langridge. Predeceased by son Earl Langridge. Mom is survived by her children Chester (Diane), Bonnie (Francis), Debra (Norman), David (Connie), Kimberly (Raymond) and daughter-in-law Cheryl. Nana will be greatly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Doreen is lovingly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Her family will be celebrating her life in a private service. Donations can be made to the Midland Salvation Army in Doreen's memory. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca