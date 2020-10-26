Peacefully passed away at her daughter's home in Oro Medonte surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Cec Bennett (2011). Loving mother of Judy Hughes of Hawkestone, Robina O'Neil of Loring, Cathy Bennett and Rick Crooke of Barrie, Chris and Kevin Darch of Orangeville, Russell Bennett and Wendy Verbaan of Washago, Nancy and Bill Burchell of Fort St. John, BC. Cherished Nanny of twelve. Great-Nanny of six. Doreen's fondest pastimes were knitting, painting, travelling and following sports though her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. Cremation has taken place. As per Doreen's wishes there will be no funeral services. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com