On Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the North York General Hospital, Toronto at the age of 84. Doreen of Stayner, beloved wife of Lloyd Harney (1983). Caring mother of Terry Harney, Janice McCaffrey, Tim Harney and his wife, Danielle. Grandmother of Mia McCaffrey. Cherished sister of Marilyn Cole, Ruth Scott and the late Paul Raymer. Predeceased by her parents Nelson and Mary Raymer. Doreen attended primary school at S.S.#2 Public School and High School at Stayner Colleagiate Institute. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Collingwood General & Marine Hospital in 1956. Doreen was a lifelong learner and furthered her education at the University of Toronto in 1961, she graduated with a certificate in Health Administration. Her accomplishments led to an appointment with Stayner Nursing Home, Director of Nursing at Sweet Briar Lodge and Instructor at Georgian College. In 1987, Doreen shared her expertise as an educator, administrator as a Compliance Officer in Long-Term Care with the Ontario Ministry of Health until she retired. Doreen enjoyed being with family, friends, church and tending to her orchids. Cremation has taken place. A Graveside Service at Ebenezer Cemetery will be held Spring 2020. Doreen will be sadly missed by many friends and family. Arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society and/or Widow's Training School in Samaru, Nigeria would be appreciated by her family. To sign Doreen's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com