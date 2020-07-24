1/1
Doris Isabel Mountford
Passed away peacefully at Dufferin Oaks on Monday, July 20, 2020 in her 101st year. Loving wife of the late Cecil. Cherished mother of Lewis (deceased 1992) (the late Joyce), Elaine (the late Don) Wallwin, and Marlene Cunningham. She will be lovingly remembered by Glenn Cunningham. Beloved grandmother of Brian (Angela), Maureen, Kim (Ryan), Karen (Nunzio), Tammy (Randy) and Daryl (Marissa). Great-grandmother of Danielle, Jackson, Ashley, Maegan, Kayla, Ileana, Cecilia and Alex. Predeceased by brothers Norman (the late Betty), Murray (Doris) and Kenneth (the late Norma) Wallace and her sister Jean (the late Norman) Galbraith. Visitation was held at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. The funeral service followed in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Interment took place at Shelburne Cemetery. If desired, donations to Dufferin Oaks Auxiliary or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 24, 2020.
