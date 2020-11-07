Peacefully passed at her home in Utopia on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of the late George W. Panting (2006). Loving mother of Pauline Panting (Craig) and Bill Panting. Proud grandmother of Brandon. Predeceased by her parents George and Mary Morgan, her brother George and sister Mary. Will be missed by her brother-in-law's Ron (Shirley), Albert (Janet), Robert (Dianne) and sister-in-law's Jean and Lynda. Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. In keeping with Doris's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association
or to the Canadian Cancer Society
and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com