Doris Letitia Hooper
1924 - 2020
Doris passed peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Edward (2011) and Son Paul (1979). Beloved Mother of Heather, Don (Marg). Proud Grandmother of William, Howard, Alanna (Dylan) and Sam. Dear friend of Heather Henderson who showed Doris great compassion and care. She will be missed by extended family members, friends and the Team members at Woodspark LTC center. A private family interment at the Barrie Union Cemetery, 338 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
