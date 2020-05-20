passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 in Sutton, ON. She will be lovingly remembered by husband Donald George and children Christie, Rhonda (David) and David (Letha). Proud grandmother to Lauren, Lexie, Allyssa, Hayden and Austin. Sister to Gerry and Warren (d). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Thea will be remembered for her sense of humor and love for animals. Donations in Thea's memory to your local SPCA would be greatly appreciated by the family. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.