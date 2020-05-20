Dorothea "Thea" DeClute
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 in Sutton, ON. She will be lovingly remembered by husband Donald George and children Christie, Rhonda (David) and David (Letha). Proud grandmother to Lauren, Lexie, Allyssa, Hayden and Austin. Sister to Gerry and Warren (d). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Thea will be remembered for her sense of humor and love for animals. Donations in Thea's memory to your local SPCA would be greatly appreciated by the family. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved