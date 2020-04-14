|
Passed away peacefully at Trillium Manor, Orillia on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in her 92nd year. Dorothy graduated nursing from the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in the early 50's before marrying and starting her family. In 1981 she completed a nursing refresher program, Grande Prairie AB. Dorothy was the devote and beloved wife of the late Alan Abernethy. Loving mother of Lynn, Peter (Margaret), and James (Nicole). Cherished grandmother of Derek, Glen, Amy, and Joe. Dear sister of the late Stewart Emms. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She enjoyed many passions in her lifetime, fishing, curling, sports, and travel were just a few. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services at this time. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020