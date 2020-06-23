Dorothy Bailey

Passed away peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Harold Bailey. Loved mother of Brent Bailey (Barb DeMaria), Marcia Kennedy and Dale Bailey. Loving grandmother of Robyn Kennedy (Keaton), Scott Kennedy (Kim), Jayden Bailey, Dylan Thompson and great-grandmother of Myles and Mason Kennedy. A family service will be held at Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to DRURY FUNERAL CENTRE, Aliston, ON. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.