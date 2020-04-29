Home

Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with loving family at her side. Dorothy Clarkson in her 86th year beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Clarkson. Cherished mother of Dianne Clarkson, Elaine (Mike) Giesbrecht, Jim (Cathy) Clarkson and Lori Clarkson. Proud grandmother of Karissa, Erin, Levi, Kael and Aislin. Dorothy will be remembered by her brother Donnie (Marilyn) Laughlin as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her sister Marg (the late Jack) Tanner and her brothers Howard (the late Arlene) Laughlin and Ken Laughlin. Dorothy always welcomed her children's friends into her home and made it their second home. Funeral arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, St. Vincent St. Barrie. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 29, 2020
