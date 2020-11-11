1/1
Dorothy Duddy
Dorothy entered the rare milestone of turning 100 this past March, and she was never more herself: proud, laughing, feisty, and loving. Most of all, Dorothy celebrated the amazement of living so long and her faith. At 100, it is incalculable how much love Dorothy shared with her family and her friends. Love was perhaps her greatest ideal and what she wanted to share with people the most. She lit up a room with her smile and bright eyes, and always reached out to let you know she saw you - and cared about you. This is what makes her passing so difficult: those who love well leave their mark. Dorothy opened the hearts of those she touched so that they too could love freely. Born in 1920, Dorothy entered the world just after WW1 and during the age of flappers. She left the world on November 6th, fittingly a few days before Remembrance Day, a special day to her, with a final wish to wear her Salvation Army uniform, which she wore with pride - and love - for all that it meant to care for and support others. She was grateful for her dear friends from the Salvation Army for years of connection and service beyond self. Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda (who will miss their retail therapy together), granddaughters Valerie and Wendy, Leanne and Shannon. She is predeceased by her husband, Douglas, daughter, Judy, and sons, Donald and Ronald. Donations are welcomed to the Salvation Army: https://salvationarmy.ca/donations/ "There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need." Evangeline Booth, former general of the worldwide Salvation Army. Rest in peace, Dorothy. You are home now.

Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
