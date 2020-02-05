Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Crsler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Eileen Crsler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Eileen Crsler Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 95th year. Eileen, wife of the late Charles Crysler; proud and loving mother of Robert (Pamela) Crysler, Sharon Blackmere (Al Matchett), Mari Ann (Michael) Botting, Sue Ann Rothwell, Nancy Crysler (Lenore Berkeley) and Edward Crysler. Forever cherished by her grandchildren Alicia, Danielle, Jeremy (Rene), Kelly (Patrick), Jeffrey (Stacey), Emily, Janet and Neil and her great grandchildren Stella, Spencer, Lincoln and Adalyn. Eileen is survived by her sister Marian Hudson, predeceased by her sister Muriel Farrar. She will be remembered by all her nieces and nephews from the Crysler and Kennedy families. Eileen will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Interment at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, First Presbyterian Church or Ecojustice would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Eileen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -