|
|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 95th year. Eileen, wife of the late Charles Crysler; proud and loving mother of Robert (Pamela) Crysler, Sharon Blackmere (Al Matchett), Mari Ann (Michael) Botting, Sue Ann Rothwell, Nancy Crysler (Lenore Berkeley) and Edward Crysler. Forever cherished by her grandchildren Alicia, Danielle, Jeremy (Rene), Kelly (Patrick), Jeffrey (Stacey), Emily, Janet and Neil and her great grandchildren Stella, Spencer, Lincoln and Adalyn. Eileen is survived by her sister Marian Hudson, predeceased by her sister Muriel Farrar. She will be remembered by all her nieces and nephews from the Crysler and Kennedy families. Eileen will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Interment at First Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, First Presbyterian Church or Ecojustice would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Eileen's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020