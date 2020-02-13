Home

Dorothy Eleanor DECKER

Dorothy Eleanor DECKER Obituary
Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 87. Dorothy Decker of Orillia, beloved wife of Rollen Decker. Loving mother of Denean Methot, Linda Such, Michael Decker and Blair Decker. Loved grandmother of Dylan, Taylor, Alan, Daniel and Tavish, and great-grandmother of one. Will be missed by her brother-in-law Thomas Decker. The family will receive friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1 o'clock. Cremation to follow. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020
