Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Monday March 9, 2020 at the age of 83. Daughter of Cecil & Florence Fagan. Dear sister of Keith (late Dora) and sister in-law of Catharine Fagan, Carol Shore and Ann Fagan. Dorothy is predeceased by her brothers Douglas, Donald (late Midge), John, Kenneth (late June), Murray and by her sister May (late Doug) Drysdale. Dorothy will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020