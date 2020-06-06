Dorothy Gould McNab
Peacefully at her home in Beeton, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dorothy McNab (nee: McCulloch) at the age of 85 years, beloved wife of the late John McNab. Loving mother of John McNab (Ruth). Dearly loved grandmother of John Jr. (Erika), Jason (Stacey Pritchard), and Jeffrey (Stephanie Tessier), and great grandmother of Addison and Ryder. Sadly missed by her sister Frances Watt (the late Robert), and predeceased by her siblings Hance McCulloch (the late Susan), and Kathleen Sedgewick (Larry). Forever in the hearts of her "furry companion" Molly, her extended family, and friends. Cremation will be held. For those who wish, donations to the Alliston Humane Society or Cara Laine Searchlight Service Dogs (Box- 203 Lisle, ON, L0M 1M0) would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home Tottenham. Written tributes and condolences may be left in the tribute section of the funeral home website for Dorothy's family. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 6, 2020.
