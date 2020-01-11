Home

Dorothy Hughes Obituary
Dorothy Hughes of Alliston, Ontario passed away peacefully on December 21st, 2019 at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie in her 90th year. Survived by her Sister, Jessie. Predeceased by her Sisters Gladys, Lil, Betty and Brothers Eddie, George and Tom. Beloved Mother of Pat (predeceased by Winston) Hoadley, Wendy (Kevin) Simpson, David Beamish and Tracy (Mike) Hill. Missed dearly by her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Respecting Dorothy's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. If so desired, memorial donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Alliston or Habitat for Humanity Huronia would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 11, 2020
