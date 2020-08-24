On Monday, August 17, 2020, the Lord came and took home one of his own. Dorothy Mary Leigh passed away peacefully in her sleep after celebrating her 96th birthday last Wednesday in a drive-by party that brought family and friends together. Born on August 12, 1924, into the pioneer family of Sidney and Elizabeth Rowlandson in Christian Valley, ON, Dorothy left the North to become a nurse in obstetrics at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, where she brought many a mother her newly born child into the world, and even assisted in the delivery of one of her own grandchildren. While in Orillia, she fell in love with Harman Leigh, whom she married in a double wedding ceremony that they shared with her recently deceased sister, Betty and her husband Steve James. She is predeceased by her husband Harman, and her grandson Joshua. She is beloved by her children: Cheryl and Chuck Farnsworth, Daryl and Connie Leigh, Rowland and Angie Leigh and Liz and Mike Sova; nine grandchildren: Krista, Christina, Greg, Morgan, Dayna, Nicholas, Seth, Jason and Riley; seven great-grandchildren: Gavin, Koko, Alianna, Cara, Mattea, Kiran and Eleanor; "adopted daughter" Gwen Torrie and many other close cousins, nieces and nephews. Dorothy's faith and love for her Lord was central to her life. In her later years, she became a great prayer warrior, memorizing large portions of the Bible and ending each day by singing treasured hymns. She thoroughly enjoyed being with family and friends; whether it was going to sporting events, spending time in the great outdoors during all seasons, baking, gatherings at cottages, sing-songs, travelling all over the world and playing board games and card games. Dorothy loved to sing and shared that bond with her sister Betty. They both sang with the Drifters and many others in the Orillia area will be remembered for the many times they sang together on special occasions. She had an infectious laugh and a presence of joy, that resonated through everyone that spent time with her. She was a true inspiration and precious to all around her. We will all miss her! A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Bible Society or a charity of your choice
through Simcoe Funeral Home (38 James Street E., Orillia: 7053270221) Messages of condolence are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints (Psalm 116:15)