February 20, 1919 - October 3, 2020 Our cherished Dorothy May Scott (Lloyd) passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Bannerman Scott, Dorothy was adored and admired by her five children & their spouses; Jim (Eileen); Michael (Priscilla), Susan, Karen (John), and Sandra (Chas.). Each of her eight grandchildren and partners dearly loved their Granny; Ryan (Erin), Joshua (Elisabeth), Adam (Nicole), John (Jaclyn), Daley (Amy), Dylan, Alexandra (Brandon), and Gillian. Dorothy treasured the time she spent with all of her grandchildren and was very proud of each of them. The births of her seven great grandchildren; Ronin, Lauren, Tennyson, Everleigh, Cora, Gordon, and Joan brought her new joy. Born on February 20, 1919 in North Wales at the family farm (Carreghofa Hall), Dorothy was truly a remarkable woman. Excelling in her youth as a student, pianist, and athlete, she developed a skill and love for tennis that would last throughout her lifetime. Upon graduation in 1939 (Oswestry, Shropshire) she attended & graduated from the London Secretarial School which led to working for the Provost at the University College of London. When evacuated from London during WWII Dorothy was relocated to the University's remote location in Bangor, Wales. She was later transferred to Aberystwyth as head of the secretarial office and also served as an area fire warden. There she met her future husband, Gordon, who was serving with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and, on April 12, 1943, Dorothy and Gordon were married in the Anglican Church at Llanymynech, Wales. At the end of the war, in 1946, Dorothy left England with her one-year old son, Jim, and bravely set out to join Gordon in Orillia, Ontario. Together they enjoyed living in several Simcoe County towns, raised their family, and were active members in their communities. In retirement Dorothy & Gordon enjoyed playing (and watching) tennis, cross country skiing, traveling, and, of course, their family. Dorothy was also an avid volunteer in the Barrie community, including executive roles with the Barrie Figure Skating Club and 35 years as volunteer secretary at Essa Road Presbyterian Church. Dorothy will be greatly missed by all her family and friends, including her dear friends in the tennis and church communities. Her family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Amica Little Lake for their care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the RVH Foundation (foundation.rvh.on.ca
), St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Barrie (give to st. andrews) or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
A private family service will be held in Orillia.