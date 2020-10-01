1/1
Dorothy (Bellisle) ROBITAILLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former employee of CBC TV Toronto 1954-1968 and Film House Toronto 1968-1977. Passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side at the Georgian Manor, on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Celestin Robitaille and Donald Emes. Loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Anderson (nee Emes). Grandmother of Gregory (Jane) and Bryan (Amanda). Great grandmother of Lara, Jemma, Colton and Cadence. Step mother of Richard, Martin, John and Brian Robitaille, Gloria Green, Patsy Byers and predeceased by Jeannette Beausoleil. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A private memorial mass was celebrated at St. Ann's Church. Interment followed at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved