It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Salisbury to announce her passing on July 24, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Known to her friends and family as Dot. And to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Nan. Dorothy was born in Toronto and moved to the Oro area at an early age, where she grew up and eventually met and married her soul mate Alfred Salisbury and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together. During this time they started their own family and lived on a farm. She will always be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and all children. As well as her passion for baking and was a dedicated Foster parent for over 30 years. She also enjoyed bowling and a good game of cards of which she was exceptional at both. She is survived by her sisters Jean Pat, Holly and her brother Ron. Predeceased by her husband Alfred, brothers Reg , Harvie and her sister Verna. A wonderful person to all who knew her. Will be greatly loved and missed by her children David, Myrna, Connie, Sandra, Bill, Bob and Jeff. As well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren which will total 38. Also be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has already taken place.. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the family home.



