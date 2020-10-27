1/1
Dorothy Vivian (Smith) WINDREM
Dorothy Vivian Windrem (nee Smith) died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in her 85th year. Predeceased by her brother Donald Arthur Smith, her husband Kenneth Fergus Windrem and son Donald Arthur Windrem. Survived by her sons Larry Douglas (Laurie) and Brian Kenneth (Robin), and daughter Heather Marie (Barbara). Dorothy (Dot) leaves behind five treasured grandchildren; Matthew (Tara), Lindsay (Sheldon) Smith, Stephanie (Bryan) Black, Emily (Graeme) and Andrew (Aimee). She was a cherished great grandmother to Alexa, Kyla, Logan, Mikah, Ryker, Bishop, and Hendrix. Dorothy also loved her many grand-puppies. Dorothy grew up in a farming family in Raeboro, ON, and married her childhood sweetheart, Ken, in 1954. Lindsay became their home, and all four children were born there. Working for Bell his entire career, Ken was transferred to various central Ontario towns until finally settling the family in Orillia. For many years Dorothy worked at Woolworth's as a checkout clerk. Dorothy and Ken were dedicated to their work and worship at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church. Dorothy served as treasurer, and contributed to dozens of charitable events through the church, namely, the ham and bean supper, the cookie walk, the strawberry dinner, the Easter egg extravaganza, the bazaar, and many others. Baking was her specialty, and her pies were always the first to go at bake sales. Dorothy and Ken loved to camp in their travel trailer, having visited most of Ontario's provincial parks and beyond, children in tow. Campfires and long walks were her favourite activities. The couple also enjoyed the company of their friends, a special group referred to as the "Group of Seven". The sport of curling was a passion, and Dorothy and Ken participated avidly at the Orillia Curling Club. After Ken's untimely death in 1992, Dorothy lived at Big Cedar Estates at Bass Lake. It was then that Dorothy learned to drive! She continued to enjoy travel and her work with the church. Most special to her, however; was her time spent with family. Dorothy was always planning the next family gathering, large or small. She loved her hugs! The family would like to thank the staff at Victoria House for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank Dr. Dharssi and Bayshore Healthcare. A private funeral and interment will take place on Riverside Cemetery in Lindsay, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mark's Presbyterian Church would be very much appreciated.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
