It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of Al on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie at the age of 82. Al is survived by his wife of 28 years Marlene and his four adult children, Janice, Doug (Joanne) Tom (Jillian) and Teresa (Scott), and his sister Mary (Craig). Al will be forever missed and fondly remembered by Marlene's daughters Jodi (Darwin), Jennifer (John) and their many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. In honouring Al's wishes there will be no service. If desired a donation in Al's memory may be made to IOOF Long Term Care Home, Grove Park Home or Royal Victoria Rginal Health Care Centre, Barrie. Cremation entrusted to Marshall W. Driver Cremation & Burial Service, 19 Ross St., Barrie, ON. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca