Douglas Allan Sykes
Passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor in Collingwood on Thursday October 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Douglas was predeceased by his wife Marian. He will be remembered as a loving father by his daughter Joanne and her husband Tim Wood and son David and his wife Cathy Sykes; forever cherished grandfather of Danelle, her husband Dave and the late Billy, Derrick, his wife Robin, Caitlin and Cody; great grandchildren Casey and Zayne. Douglas is survived by his brother Ed Sykes (late Anne) and sister Lois (Larry) Wood. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Sunset Manor. A private service of remembrance was held at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel on Tuesday October 20, 2020. Interment at Pardoville Cemetery in Blenheim will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Sunset Manor or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Douglas' online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
