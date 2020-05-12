February 12th, 1953 - May 5th, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Doug's passing on May 5th, 2020 at the young age of 67. Doug was a son to Alma and Herbert Desjardins, and a brother to John, Gilbert, Alvin, Gus, Ron, Armand, Michael, Lorraine and Jeanette. Doug is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Tammy Desjardins (Michael Black) and her children Haley and Taylor Kraftscik, as well as his son Jamie Desjardins (Katrina Erickson) and their daughter Sierra Desjardins. Doug enjoyed life on the golf course and rides on his motorcycle. He will be missed by many of his motorcycling friends, as well as those at Brooklea Golf and Country Club. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to yet be determined. We wish to thank the staff at Georgian Bay General Hospital for all their compassion and hard work in such a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated at www.lungcancercanada.ca. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.