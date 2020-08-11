Douglas HALL

Died peacefully in the comfort of his home at the age of 93. Born in North Scotland in 1927. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Gwen Hall, and survived by his stepson, Gerald Colson. Doug loved a good conversation, sports and a game of golf. He will be also missed by his many close friends and will be remembered as a kind and generous man. Cremation has taken place and it was Doug's wish there be no funeral service. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.