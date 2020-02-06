Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Douglas John Plumb on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 62. Loving husband, best friend and soulmate to Maggie Plumb (nee Craig). Beloved father to Benjamin (Morgan) and stepfather to Tyler (Lisa) and Stephanie (Jason). Loving papa to Emma, Charlotte, Rory and Autumn. He will be forever missed by his siblings, Don (Carrie), Ken (Eve) and Tracy (Jan) and his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his best friends Georges and Kim. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Carole. He was an active member of the Huronia Hand Gun Club and passionately participated in the club's activities. Doug leaves a legacy of beautifully designed custom homes and cottages in the Georgian Bay area. Celebration of Doug's life will be held Saturday, February 8th at the Brooklea Golf & Country Club from 2-4pm. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020
