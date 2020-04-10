Home

Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Douglas Michael JARMAN

Passed away peacefully at General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood on Monday, April 6, 2020 in his 78th year. Douglas, beloved husband of the late Shirley for 44 years. Loving father of Steven Jarman and Donna Jarman. Loving grandfather of Brooke (Justin) Robinson and great grandfather of Mason and James Robinson. Sadly, missed by his sister Marjorie Rubie, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Due to the current environment circumstances, the family gathered at Stayner Union Cemetery for a private burial. Donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Yorktown Heights, New York www.guidingeyes.org or a would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolences and memories may be shared on line at www.chattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020
