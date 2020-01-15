Home

Douglas R. BLOW

Douglas R. BLOW Obituary
The family of Doug Blow wish to thank all the friends and family for your support at Doug's passing. The food that was dropped off was so appreciated, your cards and visits meant so much to us, and attendance at the celebration of life was overwhelming...so sorry we didn't get to talk to everyone but we saw you and know you were there. A special thank you to Sara Blow, Janice Wright and our daughters, granddaughters and grandsons for decorating the hall and making the beautiful picture boards. Thanks to the Penetanguishene Legion for their assistance and the lunch, and thank you to our daughter Stephanie Griffith and our grandsons Cole McIlravey and Mason Blow for sharing their their special memories of dad and grandpa. We also want to thank Rev. Hoon Kim from Wyevale United Church for his prayers and kind words. The help from Susan and Jason Leclair (Leclair Cremation Service) has been ongoing and so appreciated. We cannot thank you enough for all the extra things you did for us. Also many thanks to the first responders - our special neighbours Ken and Doreen Gunson, Midland Fire Department, Midland Paramedics and OPP officers Mike Colley and Carolyn Patton. Everyone was so professional and very comforting at this very difficult time for us. At the Celebration it was clear that Doug had touched so many lives over the years and is so missed by us all, but we know he is with us always. June, Cathy, Stephanie, Michael and Lori and families.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020
