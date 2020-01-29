|
|
At the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in his 89th year. Douglas Baker of Orillia, beloved husband of Beverley Baker. Loving father of Dianne Watchorn (James), Fred Baker (Kathleen) and the late Geoffrey Baker and surviving wife Kathleen. Cherished grandad of Michael (Sabrina), Rebecca (Patrick Kong), Matthew (Rozlyn Young), Carrie (Michael Akister) and Ryan. Loved by his great-grandchildren Emma, Alessandra, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Madeline and Emmett. The family received relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:30 - 3 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020