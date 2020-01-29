Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Roger BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
At the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in his 89th year. Douglas Baker of Orillia, beloved husband of Beverley Baker. Loving father of Dianne Watchorn (James), Fred Baker (Kathleen) and the late Geoffrey Baker and surviving wife Kathleen. Cherished grandad of Michael (Sabrina), Rebecca (Patrick Kong), Matthew (Rozlyn Young), Carrie (Michael Akister) and Ryan. Loved by his great-grandchildren Emma, Alessandra, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Madeline and Emmett. The family received relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1:30 - 3 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the would be appreciated by the family. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -