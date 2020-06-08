Douglas Spencer CAMPBELL
It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Doug at his home in Orillia on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 42. Born in Orillia, Doug was the beloved son of David and Barbara Campbell. Loving brother of Shaelagh Vanderveen. Proud uncle of Taryn and Connor. Dear Nephew of Douglas Campbell (Sue), Mary Lou Lawson (Mike) both predeceased, Carol O'Kane (Mike predeceased), Shiela Coe (Ted), Lynne Taylor (Dave), Larry Spencer (Sally), Jim Spencer (Christine predeceased). Doug will be dearly missed by many family and friends. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to Addictions & Mental Health Ontario through Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.
