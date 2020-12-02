It is with much sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Doug on November 24, 2020. Husband of Germaine for 59 years. Loving father to Angiline (Rob), Mark and Steven (Grace). Dear Grandfather to Vanessa and Brandon, cherished Great-Grandfather to Seth, Sadey and Cohen. He was the son of Armando and Eva (predeceased), and brother to Bob, Ron, Gerry, Eddie, and Doreen (all predeceased) and will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Doug was a real family man and so true to his friends and loved ones. Doug loved life and lived it to the fullest. His passion was skiing! He loved Wasaga Beach and beautiful Georgian Bay and all the surroundings. We wish to thank Dr. Brian Marshall, Dr. Michael Lisi and Dr. Hajeck (Toronto) who gave him such amazing care over the years. A private mass will be said at St. Patrick's Church, Stayner as an expression of sympathy in memory of Doug. Donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul or The Foodbank. To sign his book of memories, visit: www.carruthersdavidson.com