Dr. Nancy Armbrust / Mrs. Nancy Carson

Queen's med school grad (1950), City of Orillia's first female GP, Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe County, psychotherapist retired at 77), adored wife to Lorne Carson, loved mother and grandmother, passed away July 5th in her 95th year. In loving and playful memory of her annual Christmas poems, her family composed her obituary in rhyme.
Dr. Nancy
""There's the flying doctor!"" Lorne would exclaim
As she wheeled into the driveway, late! Again!
All smiles and apologies and twinkling eyes
After a full day's work, home with a happy sigh
Eldest (by minutes) of siblings five
She grew up in Pelham (Niagara) and there she did thrive
With twin Barbara, Pauline, Elizabeth, Kathy and Jim
Was raised in love, though the Great Depression was grim
She worked hard at school and loved to learn
Played basketball, picked berries - some money to earn
Parents Harley and Ila nursed her through scarlet fever
Then on to higher education for which she was eager
To the poor man's university at that time: Queen's
On scholarship to med school she followed her dreams
Money was tight, she worked all year, did her classes
She ate lots of sardines and enjoyed free football passes
One of just two female medical grads in 1950,
Headed west, then to Guelph, for internship and residency
Starting practice in Orillia as the first of their female G.P.s,
Dr. Nancy delivered (and remembered!) 500 babies,
She loved the work, though the load left her harried
So back to school for Public Health she went when she married,
At home she was Mom, at bridge club she was Nancy,
At work Medical Officer of Health for Simcoe County
Healthy kids, clean water, good septic-her goals of the day
When issues arose, she would educate and not back away
""Part time"" psychotherapist was her next career
Which meant 40+ hours a week, until her 77th year
Used her Guelph training to help those who were stranded
Challenged by aspects of life most can take for granted
She focused on helping them all be their best
Niece Phyllis ran the office and took care of the rest
She loved her work, and her accomplishments were many
But dearest to her heart was always home and family
Nancy married Lorne in '61 – they had 3 kids of their own,
With Sheila, Paul and Christine, welcomed those in need of a home:
Barbara, Peggy, Nancy, Dan, Sylvain, Laurie and Sandy,
John, Jason, Mike, Kathy, Arlene, David, Curtis and Wendy;
Some stayed for a short time, some for the long run
Tammy, Jud and Phyllis remained closest to Mom
To manage this house full of teens at Moon's Beach
""Orders of the Day"" from ""the Battle Axe"" assigned chores for each
Saturdays with son Paul started with grocery shopping,
Lunch out then Open Houses kept them both hopping
Lorne did the cooking (unlike most other guys!!)
Nancy was the master of raspberry pies
Family came: for drop ins, for visits, reunions, Thanksgiving
For fishing, trampoline, good food and for swimming
When Nancy and Lorne were in need of a break
Boat trips on the Rideau or Trent they would take
In time Paul left the nest, Christian Horizons became his home
Sheila found Kevin, Christine David and both had kids of their own
Mom became Grandma to Margaret, Theo, Claire and Alistair
And Tammy and Glen's kids - Evan, Lucas and Claire
A bi-Provincial lifestyle is what Lorne and Nancy desired
So to condos in Orillia (ON) and Sidney (BC) they retired
Enjoyed bridge, church and dinners in both of their spaces
Travelled back-and-forth with the seasons, plus a few foreign places
As long life and health challenges put Nancy to the test
They made the decision to stay full time out West
As she went from home, into hospital and then into care
Lorne was devoted to her, and always was there.
Quick wit, Curiosity, Humility, Love of learning
Determination, Playfulness, Inclusivity, Hard of hearing!
When we remember Dr. Nancy we most strongly recall
The kindness and the caring that ran through it all
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 6, 2020.