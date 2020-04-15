Home

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, our Tiger Cat, Grey Cup Champion left "Stadium Earth" supported, as always, by his Ellis fan club — wife Joan, daughter Kate (Kevin), son Duncan (Maria) and his pride and joy, the "Bubba Boys", (now strapping young men), grandsons Ben, Nate and Ty. We will miss him always, but the hope that he is "free at last" of the debilitating health issues endured over the past few years is deeply comforting to us who are left to love and mourn. A private family ceremony will take place shortly. Information regarding Duncan' s "Toast And Roast" will be forthcoming as soon as our world regains normalcy. Until then: Stay Home. Stay safe. We would welcome charitable donations to Parkinson's Canada, CNIB, your local Food Bank or Homeless Shelter, or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E. Orillia. (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcome at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020
