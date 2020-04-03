|
McRAE, Duncan James died peacefully at The Village of Taunton Mills on March 28, 2020 in Whitby, Ontario at the age of 81. Duncan is survived by children Janice, Stephen, David and Patricia, his granddaughters Lindsay, Natasha, Paige, and Evelyn, his brother R. Neill McRae of Vernon, BC, his sister-in-laws Lorraine, Betty and JoAnne, his brother-in-laws Jack and Brian and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. He is preceded in death by his lovely wife, Denise (née McCann) (2013), his parents, Colin McRae (1983) and Mabel McRae (née McNeill) (2006), his sister, Susan Jean MacMurray (née McRae) (2001), sister-in-law Mary (2013) and brother-in-laws Brock (2006) and Fred (2014). Duncan was born on April 4, 1938 in Birkdale, Southport, Lancashire, England and moved back to his family's native land in 1946, settling in Toronto. He graduated from University of Toronto Schools (UTS) in 1957, University of Western Ontario in 1961 and Osgoode Hall Law School in 1965. He was a proud brother of Delta Upsilon Fraternity while at Western. He was called to the Bar in 1967 and had a 36-year career practicing real estate law with Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, McCarthy Tétrault and finishing with the City of Toronto. One of his proudest achievements was overseeing the land assembly for the Sheppard Avenue Subway extension. He was also a frequent guest lecturer of Real Estate Law to the Ontario Bar Admission Course. He retired in 2003, and he and Denise spent 10 wonderful years at their dream cottage on Georgian Bay. Duncan was a devout Catholic. He was an active and dedicated member of Holy Spirit Church in Scarborough, Good Shepherd Parish in Thornhill and St. Florence Mission in Tiny Township. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus with Council 8340 (Good Shepherd) and later Council 1627 (Penetanguishene/Huronia). The finest gentleman and gentle man, Duncan combined truth, patience, courage, humour, scholarship, love of his family, and love of God, all in that 6'5" frame. We all shall miss him deeply. Following Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health recommendation, a private funeral with immediate family is scheduled for Thursday, April 02, 2020 at McEachnie Funeral Home in Ajax. A Celebration of Life will occur at McEachnie Funeral Home at a time to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lakeridge Health Emergency Fund, now needing extra funding during this COVID-19 pandemic (https://lhfoundation.ca) or the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (http://www.hopeforchildren.ca) who Duncan and Denise were very passionate about. The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and Whitby for their help and support over the last four years. And a very special thank you to the staff at The Village of Taunton Mills for the love and care you have shown our Dad in his time there. Your efforts did not go unnoticed and was greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020