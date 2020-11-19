On the evening of October 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, Debbie Dupuis-Reynolds-Roosen left this earth and those who love her. On November 9, 1957, Debbie came into the world in Toronto joining parents Ida and Andrew Dupuis and brother Wyatt. Debbie lived a full life, living and working in Calgary, Vancouver, and Barrie among others, but she was most at home when she was near the sparkling waters of Georgian Bay. Debbie's easy laugh and lively spirit will be greatly missed by her devoted husband Peter, daughter Bianca (Eric), step-daughter Tammy (Tim) and her grandchildren Alexis, Marley and Jack. She is greatly missed by brother Wyatt (Janet), niece Andrea (Daniel), nephew Matthew (Stephanie) and great grand-nieces Morgan, Ryleigh and Quinn, along with a host of extended family and friends, including her best friend of over fifty years, Linda, who in her honour has adopted a Swan (to be named Debbie) at the Wye Marsh Wild Life Centre. Debbie was an early champion in her fight against breast cancer, but ultimately a battle with COPD wore her down. If you wish, please make a donation to the education and fight against these diseases. In lieu of services, the family has posted an on-line notice on the Penetanguishene Funeral Home website where you can leave comments in the family's guest book.



