Passed away at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 27. Dylan, beloved son of Janette and Steven Wyville. Loving brother of Tiffany Wyville. Cherished grandson of Lloyd & Marie (predeceased) Wyville and Jack and Shirley Kearney. Dear nephew of Matthew Kearney (predeceased), Brenda and Mike Van de Kleut, Janet and Paul Dwinnell, Rosanne and Tom McFarland and Sherry and Lloyd Hanes. Sadly missed by his great-uncles and aunts, cousins and friends. Special thank you to Dr. Julie Gallagher, the health care staff at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Mount Sinai, Toronto General & Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospitals and Bayshore Nurses. In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you consider a donation to one of the above hospitals or the Canadian Cancer Society. Following cremation, a Private Family Graveside Service will be held. A Celebration of Dylan's Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 8, 2020.
