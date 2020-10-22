1/1
E. Darby Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a short recovery following heart surgery, E. Darby Moore age 82 of Collingwood passed away. Predeceased by his parents Harry E. (1975) and M. Adele (1985) Moore. Survived by his brother Bill (Yvette) Moore and sister Mary (Earl) Moore. Special uncle to David (Tracy) Moore, Denise (Justin) Reja, Christine (Tom) Delay. Since his retirement Darby thoroughly enjoyed golfing, skiing and volunteering throughout the community. In recent years the winter months were spent in Florida where he had many friends; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held at this time. Friends may visit Darby's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved