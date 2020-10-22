On Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a short recovery following heart surgery, E. Darby Moore age 82 of Collingwood passed away. Predeceased by his parents Harry E. (1975) and M. Adele (1985) Moore. Survived by his brother Bill (Yvette) Moore and sister Mary (Earl) Moore. Special uncle to David (Tracy) Moore, Denise (Justin) Reja, Christine (Tom) Delay. Since his retirement Darby thoroughly enjoyed golfing, skiing and volunteering throughout the community. In recent years the winter months were spent in Florida where he had many friends; he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital. Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held at this time. Friends may visit Darby's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com