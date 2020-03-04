|
On February 28, 2020, at age 91, the Reverend Earl Christian Newstead Gerber of Kingsmere Retirement Residence, Alliston, ON graduated to glory at Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, ON. Born in Toronto on April 17, 1928, the youngest son of Howard and Luella (Newstead) Gerber, Earl was raised in North Toronto, where he attended Northern Vocational School (now Northern Secondary). During his later high school and university years he worked summers at the Stainton Hardware Store, down the street from his father's Texaco Service Station, which was located at the corner of Cranbrook and Yonge St., and where he also often worked after school and during summer holidays. Predeceased by his parents, his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Betsie, and his daughter, Heather (Kim) Filby, he is survived by his three sons, John (Valerie), Jim (Christine) and Ted (Mary Jane), 12 grandchildren, Christopher, Timothy, Rachel (Justin) Parris, Jaimie Filby, Drew (Meghan) Filby, Katie (Leon) Bayer, Nathan, Aaron (Ashley), Krystle (Adam) Moilliet, Jonathan, Rebekah (Chris) Ciuraj and Patrick. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren: Alandra, Frankie, Riley, Danika, Emmet, Ivy, Makenna, Coen, Hayden, Judah, Nash and one on the way any day now! Fascinated by airplanes as a boy, he was an early enthusiast of airplane modeling, a hobby that was a source of pleasure and pride for most of his life, and which he often shared with his children and grandchildren. As a boy soprano, he sang with the boys' choir at St John's York Mills, and later, thanks to the influence of St John's Young People's group, it was in the chapel at St John's where he surrendered his life unreservedly to Christ and found rest and purpose for his otherwise restless soul. Originally intending a career in aeronautical engineering, he attended University College, UofT, where he graduated with a BA in June 1950. By then, certain of God's call to ministry, he attended Wycliffe College, also UofT, and graduated with a Licentiate of Theology (L.Th.) in April 1953, followed almost immediately on May 3, 1953 by ordination as a Deacon in the Anglican Church of Canada at St James' Cathedral, Toronto. During his university days, he met, fell in love with and proposed to Amy Elisabeth (Betsie) Ewing, also of North Toronto. They were married at St Clements Church on May 30, 1953. After a year of ministry as Assistant Curate to the Dean of St Paul's Cathedral of the Diocese of the Cariboo in Kamloops, BC, where their influence as a couple is still being felt 70 years later, Earl and Betsie returned to Toronto, where on June 6, 1954 he was ordained to the Anglican Priesthood by Bishop Snell of the Arctic at St John's York Mills. That summer (August 1954) he began a six-year ministry among the Inuit of the Eastern Arctic at Inukjuak (formerly Port Harrison) and Puvirnituk, QC. At St Thomas Mission of the Diocese of the Arctic, and with Betsie at his side, he learned Inuktitut, led worship, preached the Good News of Jesus Christ, baptized, confirmed, married, prayed, played with, laughed with, cried with, and buried the people of his far flung parish with love, dedication and perseverance, encountering more than a few harrowing adventures along the way. His oldest son, John Howard, was born in Toronto a month after Earl left for the Arctic. Betsie and John joined Earl in January the following year. Daughter, Heather Joan, joined the family in April 1956, followed by James Edward, born at the Nursing Station in Port Harrison, on February 15, 1958. In the Summer of 1960, Earl transferred back to the Diocese of Toronto and the three (sometimes four) point Parish of Washago, located just north of Orillia. Youngest son, Theodore (Ted) Paul, completed the family when he was born at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia, on October 15, 1960. During his time at Washago, through a combination of distance and sessional learning, Reverend Earl completed his Bachelor of Divinity degree conferred at General Synod in April 1965. In 1966, Earl and the family moved to the Parish of Oak Ridges, (St Johns-on-the-Hill, Jefferson and St Mark's, Oak Ridges), where Earl served as Incumbent Rector until their next move in 1977 to Trinity Streetsville. After ten years of fruitful ministry at Trinity, Earl and Betsie, long since "Empty Nesters", returned to the Parish of Washago in 1987, where they served until Earl's formal retirement in 1994. "Retiring" is a strong word to use for the years of ministry and travel that emanated from Earl and Betsie's new home base at Ewinghurst, the house they built on the Trent Canal, in the Parish of St Paul's Beaverton, ON, on land inherited from Betsie's parents. Serving interims at the Parishes of Brock, Minden/Kinmount, and later, Lisle, and as Honourary Assistant at St Andrew, Alliston, Earl preached his last sermon on Pentecost Sunday 2019 at St Andrew. Close to the 70th anniversary of his first sermon as a 20-year old! In the years since 1994, Earl and Betsie's travels took them to Germany, the Middle East, England, Switzerland, many times to the Arctic, and many trips throughout Canada and the US, always visiting family and their many friends along the way. Earl's overriding passion, of course, was his relationship with Jesus Christ, out of which flowed everything else that mattered to him (well, Toronto Argonaut football might be the exception!) his family, the Church, his people, his friends and those who were seeking the love of God were who he loved and laboured for. He embraced Eucharistic Renewal within the Anglican Church but always remained a staunch and active supporter of the Book of Common Prayer for its exalted and biblical language. He remained connected and involved with the Diocese of the Arctic and its people throughout his life - filled pulpits in the North during the summer, served as chaplain to General Synod in Inuvik, taught at the Arthur Turner Training School, ministered to Inuit receiving medical treatment at hospitals in Montreal and Toronto, mentored Inuit candidates for the ministry, and maintained friendships made during and since their original time in the Arctic. Speaking of friends...Earl and Betsie were famous and, perhaps unusual in this day, for the effort they put into making friends wherever they went and, even more significantly, maintaining those friendships for decades after they had moved onto other locations. After Betsie's death in January 2016, which occurred several years after they moved from Ewinghurst to the Greenbriar neighbourhood of Alliston, ON, Earl relocated one last time to Kingsmere Retirement Residence, Alliston, where he enjoyed making yet more new friends and carried on his ministry as Honourary Assistant at St Andrew until 2018. Even after that he continued to lead a weekly Bible Study for the parish, until illness in the Spring of 2019 finally curtailed his activities. The family is grateful for the outstanding and compassionate medical care that Earl received during the past few weeks at Stevenson's Memorial, Southlake Regional, Toronto Rehab, Toronto General and, in the final moments of his earthly life, at Matthews House Hospice. Earl's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Anglican Church, 125 Wellington St W, New Tecumseth (Alliston), ON, reception to follow at W Thomas Funeral Home, 244 Victoria St E, New Tecumseth (Alliston), ON. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2019 at W Thomas Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent in memory of Earl to the Diocese of the Arctic. For information on how to do so, please visit https://www.arcticnet.org/donate. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca 705-435-5101
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 4, 2020