|
|
A very gracious thank you to all our friends and family for far and near for your kindness and support during the recent loss of our father. Thank you to Pastor Matthew Lake and the Sixth Line Church for the service and the luncheon, and to Carruthers Davidson Funeral Home. A special thank you to Uncle Ken for his eulogy and the tribute to the recent passing of their youngest brother, Cliff. To Dr. Recoskie and the staff at Sunset Manor, thank you for your patience and care for dad. Dad will be missed by many for his hard work ethics, his laughter and his socializing. Together again, dad and mom will be overlooking their beloved farm. Sharon O'Sullivan, Donna Hogg, Gary Richardson, Dianne Robinson, Marie McInnis, our families and dad's companion, Donna Lowe.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 18, 2020