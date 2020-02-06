|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Eddie's passing in Toronto, Ontario on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved husband and best friend of wife Jill, loving son of Eddie Sr. and Debbie Ing, devoted brother of Jason Ing and wife Kimberly, and treasured cousin of Peter and wife Kymberley. Cherished son-in-law of Edith Lamb, brother-in-law of Stephen and Maria Reavie, Dean and Cheryl Reavie, Lynn Reavie and Jeff Greensmith. Adored and favourite uncle of Sarah, Morgan, Jamie, Samantha, Jennifer, Matthew, Emily, Glen, Alexander, Sofi, Koah and Kaiah. A passionate and gifted teacher Eddie taught for the TDSB for 22 years, earning the Premier's Award for Teaching Excellence (Leadership) in 2009-2010. He was a loyal staff member at Howard Jr. P.S. where he went above and beyond to enrich the lives of his students, build their self-esteem, and instill a love of learning. Eddie loved outdoor adventures particularly canoeing, camping, snowshoeing, hockey, fishing, as well as becoming a published author. Always one to think of others, Eddie devoted his life to his family and many friends who delighted in his sense of humour, practical jokes and love of life. A visitation will be held at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. Toronto on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at Palais Royale, 1601 Lakeshore Blvd. W., on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service portion beginning promptly at 12:00 p.m. Special thanks to Eddie's Health Team, Toronto Police Service, and the ongoing incredible support of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sick Kids Hospital, Pathways to Education, Seasons Centre for Grieving Children or a are greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca "I've got so many people who have been involved with me in close, intimate ways. And love is how you stay alive, even after you are gone." (quote by Morrie Schwartz as found in Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom)
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020