In loving memory of an exceptional man. Edgar Joseph Morrison, aged 88, passed away peacefully, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was justifiably proud of his family. Shirley was best friend, wife and partner of 35 years; son Robert (Amanda), was his 'shadow' and adoring student. His loving daughter Amber, his 'Pumpkin'. Grandchildren, Teya, Zane and Cade mourn the loss of their 'Papa'. They long for the time, when no one will say, "I am sick" (Isa.33:24). He will be missed by his sister in law, Maureen Couture (Brian), and mother in law, Anne-Marie Bauer. He also leaves behind, his many spiritual Brothers and Sisters from the Midland and Warren Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses. A devoted student of the Bible, Ed spent countless hours talking to others about the precious truths that were so dear to him. He was convinced, that death was but a period of inactivity, awaiting a future resurrection to life (John 5:28,29). See you soon, Uncle Ed. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Midland, Ontario. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020