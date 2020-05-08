passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Stayner Care Centre at the age of 99. Edith was predeceased by her beloved husband Neville (1977). She will be deeply missed by her son Kenneth and his wife Nancy, granddaughter Teresa and grandson Kenneth Jr. Edith was a lifelong member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63, she worked at Loblaws in Collingwood for many years and will be remembered by all who knew her. Private family service with interment at Thornbury Clarksburg Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations in Edith's name may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 63. Friends may visit Edith's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 8, 2020.