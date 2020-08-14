Passed away gently surrounded by the love of her family, at Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House Penetanguishene, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Edith Bell (nee Robertson) of Midland, cherished wife of John 'Jack' Bell. Most loving and organized mother of Craig (Beth Sealy), Cathy (Michael) Moreau and Chris (Allison Vuckovich-Bell). Treasured grandmother of Jordan (Erin), Lauren (Brandon), Carly, Carter (Payton), Markus and Alayna. Lovingly remembered by sister Anne (Larry) Jones and in-laws Wendy (Sam) Langman and Debbie (Ross) Langman. Predeceased by siblings Bill (survived by Roberta), Isabel (Jack) Downey, Don (survived by Faye) and Ed (survived by Shirley) and Jack's sister Joan (survived by Ed) Hammett. Edith will be missed by her nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmvale Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in Edith's memory please consider supporting Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House, Penetanguishene, 705-549-1034. The family have been overwhelmed by the compassion and care shown to them and Edith during her time there, and wish to offer their sincere gratitude to the staff for the kindness shown to all of them. Messages may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com