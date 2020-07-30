1/
Edmond Francis "Ed" PELOQUIN
Peloquin, Edmond "Ed" Francis -Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Joyce Peloquin. Cherished father of Philip Peloquin (Alison) and Kevin Peloquin (Tracy). Adored grandfather of Sarah (Greg), Dawson and Zander and great-grandfather of August. As per Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be great appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
