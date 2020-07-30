Peloquin, Edmond "Ed" Francis -Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving husband of Joyce Peloquin. Cherished father of Philip Peloquin (Alison) and Kevin Peloquin (Tracy). Adored grandfather of Sarah (Greg), Dawson and Zander and great-grandfather of August. As per Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be great appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca