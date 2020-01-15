|
Peacefully at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 13, 2020 in her 99th year. Edna Hale of Coldwater, beloved wife of the late George "Joe" Hale. Loving mother of Margaret Ritzinger (Lou) - both predeceased, Alan Hale and Chris Hale. Cherished grandmother of Bob Ritzinger, Diane Sullivan, Matt Hale, Nick Hale and Josh Hale. Great-grandmother to Reece. Dear sister of Bill Caughey, Mary Caughey, Margaret Green, Jimmy Caughey and Tom Caughey - all predeceased. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or services at this time. Spring interment at St. George's Fairvalley Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 15, 2020