Passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on June 12, 2020 in her 106th year. Loving wife of the late Anthony Edward Hufnagel for 52 years. Beloved mother of Elaine Spanton (Alan deceased), John Hufnagel (deceased) and Donald. Beloved grandmother to Wendy, Lesley, Donna and Lynn, and loved by her great-grandchildren Kaelen and Liam. Edna was a tireless supporter of St. John's United Church where she belonged to the Grace unit. Edna worked for Baxter Labs joining the company in Acton, Ontario where Baxter opened their first Canadian plant in 1944. She later moved with her family when Baxter relocated their manufacturing to Alliston. Edna retired from Baxter after 38 years in 1982. Gladys Edna Hufnagel (nee Humeston) was born on a homestead farm in Govan, Saskatchewan in 1914 and later the pioneering family migrated east to Grand Valley, Ontario where Edna's parents took over Edna's grandfather's farm in 1929. In 1933 Edna and Anthony married and moved to Toronto for 10 years where they operated rooming houses and raised a family of two, Elaine and John, through the Great Depression. After joining Baxter Labs, Edna and Anthony soon acquired a farm in Acton, and her mom and dad retired from farming in Grand Valley and joined them on the Acton Farm. Her family grew again as their third child Donald came along. Edna left farm-life behind once again moving with Baxter's relocation to the new Alliston plant in 1957. The bell of the ball, Edna loved dancing and music. She was a talented pianist and stayed active on the piano well into her nineties, entertaining friends and family. Her house was always full of revelers as she was the quintessential hostess who would cook incredible meals for everyone young and old. Edna was an active gardener and her pantry was always stocked full of preserves that she would can every year. Edna loved her cottage at Gilford on Cooks Bay and spent family weekends and summers there since 1957 whenever she was not traveling visiting her family and many friends coast to coast and south to Florida in winter. Edna was known to all as a friendly engaging classy lady with a wonderful warm personality and a delightful smile. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by so many whose lives and hearts she touched with her kindness, love, grace and charm. Edna Hufnagel's Celebration of Life will be announced in the indefinite future. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535. If so desired, memorial donations to Parkinson Canada or St. Johns United Church would be greatly appreciated.