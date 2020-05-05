Edna Isabel Sibbald
In loving memory of our dearest mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Edna Isabel Sibbald (nee Cruise) sadly passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 at the Royal Victory Hospital Barrie. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Sibbald. Loving mother of her late son Kenneth Sibbald, Survived by her daughter Cathy Scott (Phill), Darlene Sovran (Ken), Douglas Sibbald. Edna cherished all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers and sister. Edna will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can gather together to honour her. Oh Mom how we miss you, loved beyond words, missed beyond measure by all of us. Thank you family and friends for all your love and support.

Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
