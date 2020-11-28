It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Edward (Ted) Franklyn Symons, on November 25, 2020 at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, after a valiant fight, at the age of 85. Son of Joseph Franklyn Symons and Margaret Evelyn Symons (nee Gardner), brother of Joan Henstridge (deceased) and Margaret Symons (deceased). Beloved husband of Jo-Ann Symons (nee Harkness), loving father of Susan Symons, Sarah Symons and Lynda Guindon, proud grandfather of Helen, Aidan, Jacob, Foster and Hudson, and great-grandfather of three. Ted attended Gananoque Secondary School before receiving his Mechanical Engineering degree from Queen's University in 1961. Following graduation, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Flight Lieutenant serving in France and Germany with Canada's NATO forces. Upon leaving the RCAF, he subsequently returned to Queens to pursue his law degree and relocated to the Town of Midland to begin his law career. A prominent member of the Midland community, Ted was a well-respected lawyer, and served as the Mayor of the Town of Midland from 1988 to 1994. Ted retired from his career in 2010, after 10 years with HGR. Over the years he served the community as a Board member with the Midland Chamber of Commerce, Midland Police Services, the Huronia Museum, and Chaired the Town's strategic planning committee. His contributions earned him multiple awards from the Town of Midland, Midland Police Services, and the Rotary Club of Midland for his vocational service. Ted lived his life fully, with no limits, pursuing many interests and passions. He was an incredible woodworker, creating many beautiful pieces that will be enjoyed for years to come. An avid sailor, Ted was a member of the Midland Bay Sailing Club for over 50 years where he enjoyed competing, and served as Director and Commodore for seven years, as well as Chair of their future planning committee. He was a licensed pilot who flew his own planes, and a skilled paddler who just this past summer spent time in the wood planked kayak that he built with his own hands. Ted loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and enjoyed many years of free-spirited riding and road trips. He was drawn to both quieter sports including golf and curling, as well as the thrill of downhill skiing, and even tried his hand at skydiving. He loved a great adventure and enjoyed traveling and meeting people from all around the world. Ted will surely be missed, but his legacy will live on in his family and the community that he so loved. A celebration of life will be planned when it is once again safe to gather as friends and family to honour his memory. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated.